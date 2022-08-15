Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A picture archiving and communication system is a medical imaging technology which provides economical storage and convenient access to images from multiple modalities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? in Global, including the following market information:
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? market was valued at 5369.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7976.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web Based PACS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert, Carestream Health, Koninklijke, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Solutions and Mckesson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web Based PACS
Cloud-Based PACS
On-Premise
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinic Imaging
Dental Practices
Imaging Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Research & Academic Institutes
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Agfa-Gevaert
Carestream Health
Koninklijke
FUJIFILM Medical Systems
INFINITT Healthcare
Merge Healthcare Solutions
Mckesson
Sectra
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Product Type
3.6 Tier 1
