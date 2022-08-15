Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A picture archiving and communication system is a medical imaging technology which provides economical storage and convenient access to images from multiple modalities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? in Global, including the following market information:

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-picture-archiving-communication-system-pacs-forecast-2022-2028-401

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? market was valued at 5369.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7976.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web Based PACS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert, Carestream Health, Koninklijke, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Solutions and Mckesson and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web Based PACS

Cloud-Based PACS

On-Premise

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinic Imaging

Dental Practices

Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa-Gevaert

Carestream Health

Koninklijke

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

INFINITT Healthcare

Merge Healthcare Solutions

Mckesson

Sectra

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-picture-archiving-communication-system-pacs-forecast-2022-2028-401

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS? Product Type

3.6 Tier 1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-picture-archiving-communication-system-pacs-forecast-2022-2028-401

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028