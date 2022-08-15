Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pipeline thermal insulation are mainly used to conserve heat.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipeline Thermal Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pipeline Thermal Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipeline Thermal Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Insulation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipeline Thermal Insulation include Hertel, Tenaris, Lloyd Insulations, Chemtech Foundation, Huntsman, The Bayou, Technipfmc, Protek and Perma-Pip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pipeline Thermal Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Insulation

Cold Insulation

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical Industries

Pharmaceutical Industries

Chemical Industries

Others

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pipeline Thermal Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hertel

Tenaris

Lloyd Insulations

Chemtech Foundation

Huntsman

The Bayou

Technipfmc

Protek

Perma-Pip

Sat Insulation Materials Industry

Insulpro

Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing

Mowco Industry

