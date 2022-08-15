Plastic Surgery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction or alteration of the human body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Surgery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Surgery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Surgery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injectables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Surgery include Allergan, BioForm Medical, Solta Medical, Candela, Lumenis and Cynosure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Surgery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Surgery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plastic Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injectables
Implants
Equipments
Global Plastic Surgery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plastic Surgery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Plastic Surgery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Plastic Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Surgery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Surgery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allergan
BioForm Medical
Solta Medical
Candela
Lumenis
Cynosure
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Surgery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Surgery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Surgery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Surgery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Surgery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Surgery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Surgery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Surgery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Surgery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Plastic Surgery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Surgery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Surgery Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Surgery Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Plastic Surgery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
