Pneumatic Tyres Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pneumatic tyre is a rubber tyre filled with air under pressure, used esp on motor vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Tyres in global, including the following market information:
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pneumatic Tyres companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pneumatic Tyres market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Tyres include Dunlop, Michelin, Bridgestone, MRF, Goodyear and Maxxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pneumatic Tyres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic Rubber
Natural Rubber
Fabric
Wire
Other Chemicals
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bicycle
Bus and Lorry
Car
Motorcycle
Aircraft
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pneumatic Tyres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pneumatic Tyres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pneumatic Tyres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pneumatic Tyres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dunlop
Michelin
Bridgestone
MRF
Goodyear
Maxxis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pneumatic Tyres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pneumatic Tyres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pneumatic Tyres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pneumatic Tyres Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pneumatic Tyres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Tyres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pneumatic Tyres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pneumatic Tyres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pneumatic Tyres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Tyres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Tyres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Tyres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pneumatic Tyres Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Tyres Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Synthetic Rub
