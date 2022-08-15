Pneumatic Tyres Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pneumatic tyre is a rubber tyre filled with air under pressure, used esp on motor vehicles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pneumatic Tyres in global, including the following market information:

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pneumatic Tyres companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pneumatic Tyres market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pneumatic Tyres include Dunlop, Michelin, Bridgestone, MRF, Goodyear and Maxxis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pneumatic Tyres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber

Fabric

Wire

Other Chemicals

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bicycle

Bus and Lorry

Car

Motorcycle

Aircraft

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pneumatic Tyres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pneumatic Tyres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pneumatic Tyres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pneumatic Tyres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dunlop

Michelin

Bridgestone

MRF

Goodyear

Maxxis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pneumatic Tyres Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pneumatic Tyres Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pneumatic Tyres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pneumatic Tyres Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pneumatic Tyres Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pneumatic Tyres Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pneumatic Tyres Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pneumatic Tyres Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pneumatic Tyres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pneumatic Tyres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pneumatic Tyres Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Tyres Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pneumatic Tyres Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pneumatic Tyres Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pneumatic Tyres Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Synthetic Rub

