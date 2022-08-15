Portable Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable power tools are designed for a wide variety of uses, such as saving time and effort on the job.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-portable-tools-forecast-2022-2028-394

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Tools include Akar Tools, Apex Tools, Atlas Copco, Channellock, Danaher, Emerson Electric, Fiskars, General Tools & Instruments and Makita, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Portable Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand Tools

Power Tools

Garage Tools

Lighting Tools

Personal Protective Equipment

Global Portable Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Portable Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global Portable Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Portable Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akar Tools

Apex Tools

Atlas Copco

Channellock

Danaher

Emerson Electric

Fiskars

General Tools & Instruments

Makita

JK Files

Kennametal

Klein Tools

Robert Bosch

Q.E.P.

Snap-On

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Wera Tools

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-portable-tools-forecast-2022-2028-394

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Portable Tools Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Tools Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Tools Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Tools Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Portable Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hand Tools

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-portable-tools-forecast-2022-2028-394

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

2022-2030 Report on Global Portable Power Tools Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

2022-2030 Report on Global Portable Electric Tools Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Portable Wheel Alignment Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Portable Machine Tools Market Insights and Forecast to 2028