Portable Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable power tools are designed for a wide variety of uses, such as saving time and effort on the job.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Tools include Akar Tools, Apex Tools, Atlas Copco, Channellock, Danaher, Emerson Electric, Fiskars, General Tools & Instruments and Makita, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Portable Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hand Tools
Power Tools
Garage Tools
Lighting Tools
Personal Protective Equipment
Global Portable Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Portable Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Household
Global Portable Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Portable Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akar Tools
Apex Tools
Atlas Copco
Channellock
Danaher
Emerson Electric
Fiskars
General Tools & Instruments
Makita
JK Files
Kennametal
Klein Tools
Robert Bosch
Q.E.P.
Snap-On
Stanley Black & Decker
Techtronic Industries
Wera Tools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Portable Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Tools Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Portable Tools Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hand Tools
