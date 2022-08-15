Polyester Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An adhesive is any non metallic substance applied to one surface, or both surfaces, of two separate items that binds them together and resists their separation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyester Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyester Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyester Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Adhesives include DowDuPont, ABP, EY Technologies, Axson Technologies and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvents
Hardening Initiators
Hardening Catalysts
Extenders
Global Polyester Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Optical Products
Furniture
Construction
Global Polyester Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyester Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyester Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyester Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyester Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
ABP
EY Technologies
Axson Technologies
Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Adh
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Polyester Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2025
Global Polyester Adhesives Sales Market Report 2021
Global Polyester Adhesives Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition