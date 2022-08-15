Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polymerase chain reaction is a technique used in molecular biology to amplify a single copy or a few copies of a segment of DNA across several orders of magnitude, generating thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA sequence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies market was valued at 7115.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8970 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies include Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Maxim Biotech, Kapa Biosystems, Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Becton and Sigma-Aldrich. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction
Real Time Q-Polymerase Chain Reaction
Standard Polymerase Chain Reaction
Assembly Polymerase Chain Reaction
Inverse Polymerase Chain Reaction
Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction
Hot Start Polymerase Chain Reaction
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biotechnology
Drug Discovery
Clinical Diagnostics
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Roche
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Maxim Biotech
Kapa Biosystems
Agilent Technologies
GE Healthcare
Becton
Sigma-Aldrich
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR
