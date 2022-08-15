Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinyl acetate is an aliphatic rubbery synthetic polymer with the formula (C4H6O2)n.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives include H.B.Fuller, Henkel, Hindustan Adhesives, 3M, Ashland Specialty Chemical, BASF and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Dummy Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Solvents

Epoxy Resins

Acrylic Resins and Plastics

UV Curable Resins

Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Footwear

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H.B.Fuller

Henkel

Hindustan Adhesives

3M

Ashland Specialty Chemical

BASF

DowDuPont

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

