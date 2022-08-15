Poppy Seed Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Poppy seed oil is an edible oil from poppy seeds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poppy Seed Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Poppy Seed Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poppy Seed Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poppy Seed Oil include Primoil N?V?Nyolaj?Zem, Northstar Lipids, Taj Agro Products and Ostro Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Poppy Seed Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Dietary Supplements
Others
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Poppy Seed Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Poppy Seed Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Poppy Seed Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Poppy Seed Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Primoil N?V?Nyolaj?Zem
Northstar Lipids
Taj Agro Products
Ostro Organics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poppy Seed Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poppy Seed Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poppy Seed Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poppy Seed Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poppy Seed Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poppy Seed Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poppy Seed Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poppy Seed Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poppy Seed Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poppy Seed Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poppy Seed Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poppy Seed Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poppy Seed Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poppy Seed Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Poppy Seed Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic
4.1.3 Convent
