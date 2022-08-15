Portable Life Support Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable life support devices are medical devices intended to be used for sustaining life in critical conditions such as trauma, stroke or myocardial infarction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Life Support Devices in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Portable Life Support Devices include ZOLL Medical, Cincinnati Sub Zero, Spectrum Medical, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems, Thoratec, Medtronic, Bresslergroup, MAQUET and CardiacAssist. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Life Support Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Life Support Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Life Support Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Equipment Managing Cardiovascular System
Equipment Managing Respiratory System
Equipment Managing Cardio-Pulmonary System in Tandem
Equipment Managing Kidney Function
Equipment Managing Body Temperature
Global Portable Life Support Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Life Support Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
End Stage Renal Failure
Acute Cardiac Failure
Trauma
Acute Respiratory Failure
Transplantation
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Global Portable Life Support Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Life Support Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Life Support Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Life Support Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Life Support Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Life Support Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZOLL Medical
Cincinnati Sub Zero
Spectrum Medical
Terumo Cardiovascular Systems
Thoratec
Medtronic
Bresslergroup
MAQUET
CardiacAssist
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Life Support Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Life Support Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Life Support Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Life Support Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Life Support Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Life Support Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Life Support Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Life Support Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Life Support Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Life Support Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Life Support Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Life Support Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Life Support Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Life Support Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Life Support Devices Companies
