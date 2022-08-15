Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable radio communication equipment is a wireless means of communication which covers long distance irrespective of obstacles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Radio Communication Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Radio Communication Equipment include Motorola Solutions, Nova Communication, Nokia, Ericsson, Juniper Networks and Cisco Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Radio Communication Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Battery
Charger
Antenna
Speaker Microphone
Tactical Headset
Others
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Public Safety and Security
Transport
Military
Business/Industrial
Others
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Radio Communication Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Radio Communication Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Motorola Solutions
Nova Communication
Nokia
Ericsson
Juniper Networks
Cisco Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Radio Communication Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Portable Radio Communication Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
