Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Potassium dihydrogen phosphate is a soluble salt of potassium and the dihydrogen phosphate ion which is used as a fertilizer, a food additive and a fungicide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate in global, including the following market information:
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Technical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate include Haifa, Guizhou Lvyin Biotech, Sichuan Shucan Chemical, Annexe Chem, Jena Bioscience, Xuzhou Tianchang Chemical, Gamdan Optics, Changsha Green Mountain Chemical and Wengfu Dazhou Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Technical Grade
Food Grade
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fungicide
Food Additive
Photo-Optic
Nutrition
Others
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haifa
Guizhou Lvyin Biotech
Sichuan Shucan Chemical
Annexe Chem
Jena Bioscience
Xuzhou Tianchang Chemical
Gamdan Optics
Changsha Green Mountain Chemical
Wengfu Dazhou Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate(CAS 7778-77-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate(CAS 7778-77-0) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Research Report 2020-2024
Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027