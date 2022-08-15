Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium dihydrogen phosphate is a soluble salt of potassium and the dihydrogen phosphate ion which is used as a fertilizer, a food additive and a fungicide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Technical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate include Haifa, Guizhou Lvyin Biotech, Sichuan Shucan Chemical, Annexe Chem, Jena Bioscience, Xuzhou Tianchang Chemical, Gamdan Optics, Changsha Green Mountain Chemical and Wengfu Dazhou Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fungicide

Food Additive

Photo-Optic

Nutrition

Others

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Haifa

Guizhou Lvyin Biotech

Sichuan Shucan Chemical

Annexe Chem

Jena Bioscience

Xuzhou Tianchang Chemical

Gamdan Optics

Changsha Green Mountain Chemical

Wengfu Dazhou Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate Compani

