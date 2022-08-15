Power and Signal Cables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A power cable is an electrical cable, an assembly of one or more electrical conductors, usually held together with an overall sheath.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power and Signal Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Power and Signal Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power and Signal Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)
Global top five Power and Signal Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power and Signal Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low-Voltage Power and Signal Cables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power and Signal Cables include Prysmian, Nexans, General Cable, NKT, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Elmeridge Cables, Waters and Prysmian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power and Signal Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power and Signal Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Power and Signal Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low-Voltage Power and Signal Cables
Medium-Voltage Power and Signal Cables
High-Voltage Power and Signal Cables
Global Power and Signal Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Power and Signal Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Transmission
Telecommunication
Construction
Others
Global Power and Signal Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Power and Signal Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power and Signal Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power and Signal Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power and Signal Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Power and Signal Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian
Nexans
General Cable
NKT
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Elmeridge Cables
Waters
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power and Signal Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power and Signal Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power and Signal Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power and Signal Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power and Signal Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power and Signal Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power and Signal Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power and Signal Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power and Signal Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power and Signal Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power and Signal Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power and Signal Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power and Signal Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power and Signal Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power and Signal Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power and Signal Cables Companies
4 Sights by Product
