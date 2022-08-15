Predictive Biomarkers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Predictive biomarkers help to optimize therapy decisions, as they provide information on the likelihood of response to a given chemotherapeutic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Predictive Biomarkers in Global, including the following market information:
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Predictive Biomarkers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cancer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Predictive Biomarkers include Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostic, G.E. Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen and Johnson and Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Predictive Biomarkers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cancer
Neurological Disorder
Cardiovascular Disorder
Immunological Disorder
Others
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Diagnostic Centers
Academic Research Institutes
CRO?S
Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Predictive Biomarkers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Predictive Biomarkers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Predictive Biomarkers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens Healthcare
Roche Diagnostic
G.E. Healthcare
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen
Johnson and Johnson
