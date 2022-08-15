Pressure Reducing Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pressure reducing valve reduces the pressure of the water that goes through it, and is used to obtain a regulated and constant value at its outlet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Reducing Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pressure Reducing Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure Reducing Valve market was valued at 2925.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3919.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
10-100 F Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Reducing Valve include Spirax-Sarco, Forbes Marshall, Nutech Controls, Armstrong, Conbraco Industries, Richards Industries, Watts Industries, Honeywell and Apollo Valves. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure Reducing Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
10-100 F
101-250 F
251-400 F
401-550 F
551-700 F
Above 700 F
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steam Application
Gas Application
Liquid Application
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure Reducing Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure Reducing Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure Reducing Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pressure Reducing Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spirax-Sarco
Forbes Marshall
Nutech Controls
Armstrong
Conbraco Industries
Richards Industries
Watts Industries
Honeywell
Apollo Valves
