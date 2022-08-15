Probiotic Juice Beverage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Probiotic products may indeed help support digestion and metabolic health.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Juice Beverage in global, including the following market information:
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Probiotic Juice Beverage companies in 2021 (%)
The global Probiotic Juice Beverage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Therapy Probiotic Juice Beverage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Probiotic Juice Beverage include Nestle, DowDuPont, Yakult Honsha, Biogaia, Groupe Danone and Goodbelly Probiotics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Probiotic Juice Beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Therapy Probiotic Juice Beverage
Prevention of Disease Probiotic Juice Beverage
Regular Probiotic Juice Beverage
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Animal Probiotics
Human Probiotics
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Probiotic Juice Beverage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Probiotic Juice Beverage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Probiotic Juice Beverage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Probiotic Juice Beverage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nestle
DowDuPont
Yakult Honsha
Biogaia
Groupe Danone
Goodbelly Probiotics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Probiotic Juice Beverage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic Juice Beverage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotic Juice Beverage Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Juice Beverage Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Probiotic Juice Beverage Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Juice Beverage Companies
4 S
