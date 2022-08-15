Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Product lifecycle management is the process of managing the entire lifecycle of a product from inception, through engineering design and manufacture, to service and disposal of manufactured products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT in Global, including the following market information:
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
System Engineering Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT include Autodesk, Dassault Systems, PTC, Siemens Product Life Cycle Management, Oracle and SAP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
System Engineering
Product Portfolio Management
Product Design
Manufacturing Process Management
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IT
Telecommunication
Others
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Autodesk
Dassault Systems
PTC
Siemens Product Life Cycle Management
Oracle
SAP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Product Life-Cycle Management (PLM) IT Players in Global Market
