Process Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Process Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Process Automation market was valued at 6667.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Process Automation include ABB, Emerson Electric, Danaher, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Yokogawa Electric. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Process Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Process Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Hardware
Services
Global Process Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment Plant
Chemical Manufacturing Industry
Paper Industry
Metals Industry
Pharmaceutical Industries
Food and Beverage Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Automotive Industry
Global Process Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Process Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Process Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Process Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Emerson Electric
Danaher
Omron
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Process Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Process Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Process Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Process Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Process Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Process Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Process Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Process Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Process Automation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Automation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Process Automation Market
