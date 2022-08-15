Process Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Process Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-process-automation-forecast-2022-2028-284

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Automation market was valued at 6667.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Automation include ABB, Emerson Electric, Danaher, Omron, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Yokogawa Electric. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Process Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Process Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment Plant

Chemical Manufacturing Industry

Paper Industry

Metals Industry

Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Beverage Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Automotive Industry

Global Process Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Process Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Danaher

Omron

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-process-automation-forecast-2022-2028-284

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Process Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Process Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Process Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Process Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Process Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Process Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Process Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Process Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Process Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Automation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Automation Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Process Automation Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-process-automation-forecast-2022-2028-284

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Process Plant Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Process Automation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028