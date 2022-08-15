Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Programmable infusion pump and catheters are medical devices used to deliver the drug to the patients through intra venous route.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters market was valued at 7796.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9685 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stationary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters include Baxter, Becton & Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Hospira, Ivenix, Zyno Medical, B. Braun Medical and Fresenius Kabi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stationary

Ambulatory

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baxter

Becton & Dickinson

Cardinal Health

Hospira

Ivenix

Zyno Medical

B. Braun Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Programmable Infusion Pumps and Catheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

