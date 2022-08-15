Process Plant Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A process automation is used to automatically control a process such as chemical, oil refineries, paper and pulp factories.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Plant Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Process Plant Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-process-plant-automation-forecast-2022-2028-173

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Process Plant Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DCS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Process Plant Automation include Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Robert Bosch, Ricohdocs, Process Automation Solutions, Process and Plant Automation, Primetals Technologies and Metso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Process Plant Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Process Plant Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Plant Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DCS

HMI

PLC

SCADA

MES

APC

Global Process Plant Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Process Plant Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Mining & Minerals

Energy & Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food Processing

Others

Global Process Plant Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Process Plant Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Process Plant Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Process Plant Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Robert Bosch

Ricohdocs

Process Automation Solutions

Process and Plant Automation

Primetals Technologies

Metso

Maverick Technologies

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Koyo Electronics Industries

Hitachi

Toshiba

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-process-plant-automation-forecast-2022-2028-173

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Process Plant Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Process Plant Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Process Plant Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Process Plant Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Process Plant Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Process Plant Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Process Plant Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Plant Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Process Plant Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Plant Automation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Plant Automation Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Plant Automation Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-process-plant-automation-forecast-2022-2028-173

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Process Plant Automation Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Process Plant Automation Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Process Plant Automation Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Process Plant Automation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027