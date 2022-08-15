Process Plant Automation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A process automation is used to automatically control a process such as chemical, oil refineries, paper and pulp factories.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Process Plant Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Process Plant Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Process Plant Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DCS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Process Plant Automation include Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Robert Bosch, Ricohdocs, Process Automation Solutions, Process and Plant Automation, Primetals Technologies and Metso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Process Plant Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Process Plant Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Plant Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DCS
HMI
PLC
SCADA
MES
APC
Global Process Plant Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Process Plant Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Mining & Minerals
Energy & Power
Chemical & Petrochemical
Food Processing
Others
Global Process Plant Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Process Plant Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Process Plant Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Process Plant Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rockwell Automation
Emerson Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Robert Bosch
Ricohdocs
Process Automation Solutions
Process and Plant Automation
Primetals Technologies
Metso
Maverick Technologies
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Koyo Electronics Industries
Hitachi
Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Process Plant Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Process Plant Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Process Plant Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Process Plant Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Process Plant Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Process Plant Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Process Plant Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Process Plant Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Process Plant Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Process Plant Automation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Plant Automation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Process Plant Automation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Process Plant Automation Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
Global Process Plant Automation Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
