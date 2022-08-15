PXI Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI) is one of several modular electronic instrumentation platforms in current use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PXI in global, including the following market information:
Global PXI Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PXI Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PXI companies in 2021 (%)
The global PXI market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Measurement Speed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PXI include ADLINK, Aeroflex, Keysight, LitePoint, ZTEC Instruments, Marvin Test Solutions, National Instruments, Pickering Interfaces and Teradyne and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PXI manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PXI Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PXI Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Measurement Speed
Small Footprint
Low Power Consumption
Global PXI Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PXI Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wireless Communication
Aerospace
Defense
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global PXI Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PXI Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PXI revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PXI revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PXI sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PXI sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADLINK
Aeroflex
Keysight
LitePoint
ZTEC Instruments
Marvin Test Solutions
National Instruments
Pickering Interfaces
Teradyne
VTI Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PXI Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PXI Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PXI Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PXI Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PXI Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PXI Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PXI Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PXI Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PXI Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PXI Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PXI Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PXI Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PXI Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PXI Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PXI Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PXI Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PXI Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 High Measurement Speed
4.1.3 Small Footprint
4.1.4 Low Power Consumption
4.2 By Type – Global PXI Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global PXI Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Typ
