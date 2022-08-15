Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Healthcare providers are focusing on developing value and quality-based reporting systems to report medical errors efficiently and in real time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare market was valued at 604.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1085.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare include Quantros, The Patient Safety, Riskonnect, Datix, PowerHealth Solutions, Episource, Binary Fountain, Ventiv Technology and ArroHealth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quantros

The Patient Safety

Riskonnect

Datix

PowerHealth Solutions

Episource

Binary Fountain

Ventiv Technology

ArroHealth

Advantmed

RadicaLogic Technologies

Talix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Product Type

