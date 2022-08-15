Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiation monitoring involves the measurement of radiation dose or radionuclide contamination for reasons related to the assessment or control of exposure to radiation or radioactive substances, and the interpretation of the results.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment market was valued at 1936.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2453.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Filled Detectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment include Canberra Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Landauer, Mirion Technologies, Bar-Ray Products, Biodex Medical Systems, ProTechMed, ProtecX and Amtek. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas Filled Detectors

Scintillators

Semiconductor-Based Detectors

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nuclear Power Plants

Defense and Homeland Security

Occupational Safety

Oil and Resource Exploration

Manufacturing

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canberra Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Landauer

Mirion Technologies

Bar-Ray Products

Biodex Medical Systems

ProTechMed

ProtecX

Amtek

