Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A radiation dosimeter is a device that measures exposure to ionizing radiation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges in global, including the following market information:
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Personal Dosimeters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges include Landauer, Ludlum Measurements, ECOTEST, Mirion Technologies, CHP Dosimetry, Renentech Laboratories, MP Biomedicals, Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Service and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Personal Dosimeters
Environmental Radiation
Radioactive Material
Active Dosimeters
Surface Contamination Monitors
Area Process Monitor
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nuclear Industries
Hospital
Defense
Radiation Therapy
Caner Treatment Center
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Landauer
Ludlum Measurements
ECOTEST
Mirion Technologies
CHP Dosimetry
Renentech Laboratories
MP Biomedicals
Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Service
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Fluke
Biodex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Sales Market Report 2021
Global and Regional Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027
Global Radiation monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market Research Report 2021