Radio Frequency Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radio frequency components are used in wireless networks and in manufacturing of such network components.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Frequency Components in global, including the following market information:
Global Radio Frequency Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radio Frequency Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Radio Frequency Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radio Frequency Components market was valued at 7358.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RF Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radio Frequency Components include Triquint Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing, RDA Microelectronics, Skyworks, RF Micro Devices, AVAGO Technologies, ANADIGICS, Vectron and Tektronix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radio Frequency Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radio Frequency Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Frequency Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
RF Filter
Duplexers
Power Amplifiers
Antenna Switches
Demodulators
Global Radio Frequency Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Frequency Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cellular Phones
Tablets and Note Books
SMART TVs
STB (Set Top Box)
Global Radio Frequency Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Frequency Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radio Frequency Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radio Frequency Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radio Frequency Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radio Frequency Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Triquint Semiconductors
Murata Manufacturing
RDA Microelectronics
Skyworks
RF Micro Devices
AVAGO Technologies
ANADIGICS
Vectron
Tektronix
WIN Semiconductors
Mitsubishi Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radio Frequency Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radio Frequency Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radio Frequency Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radio Frequency Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radio Frequency Components Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radio Frequency Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radio Frequency Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radio Frequency Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radio Frequency Components Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radio Frequency Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Frequency Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radio Frequency Components Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Frequency Components Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radio Frequency Components Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Fre
