Radio Frequency Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radio frequency components are used in wireless networks and in manufacturing of such network components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Frequency Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radio Frequency Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radio Frequency Components market was valued at 7358.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RF Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radio Frequency Components include Triquint Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing, RDA Microelectronics, Skyworks, RF Micro Devices, AVAGO Technologies, ANADIGICS, Vectron and Tektronix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radio Frequency Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radio Frequency Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RF Filter

Duplexers

Power Amplifiers

Antenna Switches

Demodulators

Global Radio Frequency Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cellular Phones

Tablets and Note Books

SMART TVs

STB (Set Top Box)

Global Radio Frequency Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio Frequency Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radio Frequency Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radio Frequency Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radio Frequency Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radio Frequency Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Triquint Semiconductors

Murata Manufacturing

RDA Microelectronics

Skyworks

RF Micro Devices

AVAGO Technologies

ANADIGICS

Vectron

Tektronix

WIN Semiconductors

Mitsubishi Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radio Frequency Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radio Frequency Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radio Frequency Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radio Frequency Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radio Frequency Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radio Frequency Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radio Frequency Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radio Frequency Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radio Frequency Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radio Frequency Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radio Frequency Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Frequency Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radio Frequency Components Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Frequency Components Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radio Frequency Components Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Fre

