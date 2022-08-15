Rare Disease Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A rare disease is any disease that affects a small percentage of the population.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Disease Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rare Disease Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Originator Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rare Disease Treatment include Novartis, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Celgene, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Alexion and Novo Nordisk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rare Disease Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Originator Drugs
Generic Drugs
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacies
Specialty Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rare Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rare Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novartis
Pfizer
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Celgene
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Takeda
Alexion
Novo Nordisk
Sanofi
Bayer
Amgen
Allergan
Eisai
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Merck
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Baxter
BioMarin
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rare Disease Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rare Disease Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rare Disease Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rare Disease Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rare Disease Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rare Disease Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Disease Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Rare Disease Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Disease Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Disease Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Disease Treatment Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
