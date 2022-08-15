Rectifier Module Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A rectifier is an electrical device that converts alternating current (AC), which periodically reverses direction, to direct current (DC), which flows in only one direction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rectifier Module in global, including the following market information:
Global Rectifier Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rectifier Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rectifier Module companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rectifier Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Three Phase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rectifier Module include Toshiba, Rohm, Panasonic, Microchip Technology, ST Microelectronics, NXP, RENESAS, ON Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rectifier Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rectifier Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rectifier Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Three Phase
Single Phase
Global Rectifier Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rectifier Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Appliances
Telecom and Data Communication
Automotive and Transportation
Industrial Automation and Equipment
UPS (Uninterruptable Power Supply)/Power Supply Backup
Other
Global Rectifier Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rectifier Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rectifier Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rectifier Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rectifier Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rectifier Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toshiba
Rohm
Panasonic
Microchip Technology
ST Microelectronics
NXP
RENESAS
ON Semiconductor
Good-Ark
Diodes
Infineon
Yangzhou Yangjie
BOURNS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rectifier Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rectifier Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rectifier Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rectifier Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rectifier Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rectifier Module Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rectifier Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rectifier Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rectifier Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rectifier Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rectifier Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rectifier Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rectifier Module Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rectifier Module Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rectifier Module Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rectifier Module Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rectifier Module Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
