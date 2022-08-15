Recycled Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic is material consisting of any of a wide range of synthetic or semi-synthetic organic compounds that are malleable and so can be molded into solid objects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Recycled Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-recycled-plastic-forecast-2022-2028-626

Global Recycled Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Recycled Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recycled Plastic market was valued at 19620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recycled Plastic include B.SCHOENBERG, REPLAS, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Clear Path Recycling, Wellman Advanced Materials, Reprocessed Plastic, PLASgran, Custom Polymers and CarbonLITE Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recycled Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recycled Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recycled Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic & Foam

Synthetic Fiber

Others

Global Recycled Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recycled Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Global Recycled Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recycled Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recycled Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recycled Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recycled Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Recycled Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

B.SCHOENBERG

REPLAS

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Clear Path Recycling

Wellman Advanced Materials

Reprocessed Plastic

PLASgran

Custom Polymers

CarbonLITE Industries

Butler-MacDonald

KW Plastic

Envision Plastic Industries

Kuusakoski

Shanghai PRET

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-recycled-plastic-forecast-2022-2028-626

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycled Plastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recycled Plastic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recycled Plastic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recycled Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recycled Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recycled Plastic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycled Plastic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recycled Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recycled Plastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recycled Plastic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recycled Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Plastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Plastic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Plastic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Plastic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Recycled Plastic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-recycled-plastic-forecast-2022-2028-626

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Post-consumer Recycled Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Recycled Plastic Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Recycled Wood Plastic Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028