Recycled Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic is material consisting of any of a wide range of synthetic or semi-synthetic organic compounds that are malleable and so can be molded into solid objects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Recycled Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recycled Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Recycled Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recycled Plastic market was valued at 19620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recycled Plastic include B.SCHOENBERG, REPLAS, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Clear Path Recycling, Wellman Advanced Materials, Reprocessed Plastic, PLASgran, Custom Polymers and CarbonLITE Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recycled Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recycled Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Bottles
Plastic Films
Rigid Plastic & Foam
Synthetic Fiber
Others
Global Recycled Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Construction
Automotive
Others
Global Recycled Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Recycled Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recycled Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recycled Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Recycled Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Recycled Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B.SCHOENBERG
REPLAS
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Clear Path Recycling
Wellman Advanced Materials
Reprocessed Plastic
PLASgran
Custom Polymers
CarbonLITE Industries
Butler-MacDonald
KW Plastic
Envision Plastic Industries
Kuusakoski
Shanghai PRET
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recycled Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recycled Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recycled Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recycled Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recycled Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recycled Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recycled Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recycled Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recycled Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recycled Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recycled Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Plastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Recycled Plastic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
