Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Recurrent glioblastoma multiforme is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment market was valued at 476.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 702.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Medications Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment include Astrazeneca, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Pfizer, AngioChem and Vascular Biogeneics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral Medications

Temozolomide

Radiosensitizers

Nitrosoureas Drugs

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Astrazeneca

Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Pfizer

AngioChem

Vascular Biogeneics

