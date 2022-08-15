Scalp Cooling Caps Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A cooling cap is a therapeutic device used to cool the human scalp.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scalp Cooling Caps in global, including the following market information:
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Scalp Cooling Caps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scalp Cooling Caps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemotherapy Induced Hair Loss Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scalp Cooling Caps include Paxman Scalp Cooling, Penguin Cold Caps, Chemotherapy Cold Caps, Dignitana and Medline Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scalp Cooling Caps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemotherapy Induced Hair Loss
Neonatal Encephalopathy
Cardiac Arrest
Others
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Care Units
Home Healthcare
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Scalp Cooling Caps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scalp Cooling Caps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scalp Cooling Caps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scalp Cooling Caps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Scalp Cooling Caps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Paxman Scalp Cooling
Penguin Cold Caps
Chemotherapy Cold Caps
Dignitana
Medline Industries
