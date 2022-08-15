Red Vine Leaf Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Red vine leaf extract contains various nutrients including flavonoids quercetin-3-O-b-glucuronide, isoquercitrin (quercetin-3-O-b-glucoside) and kaempferol-3-O-b-D-glucoside.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Red Vine Leaf Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Red Vine Leaf Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Red Vine Leaf Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Red Vine Leaf Extract include Foodchem, D?hler, Nexira and Indena, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Red Vine Leaf Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Solid

Paste

Liquid Concentrate

Gel Form

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Red Vine Leaf Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Red Vine Leaf Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Red Vine Leaf Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Red Vine Leaf Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Foodchem

D?hler

Nexira

Indena

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Red Vine Leaf Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Red Vine Leaf Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Red Vine Leaf Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Red Vine Leaf Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Red Vine Leaf Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Red Vine Leaf Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Red Vine Leaf Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

