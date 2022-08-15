Scissor Lifts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Scissor lifts are exceptionally mobile, letting operators easily maneuver around tight indoor and outdoor worksites with firm, level surfaces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scissor Lifts in global, including the following market information:
Global Scissor Lifts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scissor Lifts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Scissor Lifts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scissor Lifts market was valued at 24070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Scissor Lift Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scissor Lifts include Terex, Tadano, Galmon, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, XCMG Construction Machinery, Kato Works, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Furukawa Unic and Columbus Mckinnon. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scissor Lifts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scissor Lifts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Scissor Lifts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Scissor Lift
Pneumatic Scissor Lift
Mechanical Scissor Lift
Global Scissor Lifts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Scissor Lifts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Mining Industry
Aerospace
Shipping and Port Building
Automotive Industry
Global Scissor Lifts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Scissor Lifts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scissor Lifts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scissor Lifts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scissor Lifts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Scissor Lifts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Terex
Tadano
Galmon
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
XCMG Construction Machinery
Kato Works
Kobelco Construction Machinery
Furukawa Unic
Columbus Mckinnon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scissor Lifts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scissor Lifts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scissor Lifts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scissor Lifts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scissor Lifts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scissor Lifts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scissor Lifts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scissor Lifts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scissor Lifts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scissor Lifts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scissor Lifts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scissor Lifts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scissor Lifts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scissor Lifts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scissor Lifts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scissor Lifts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Scissor Lifts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydraulic Scissor Lift
4.1.3 Pneumatic
