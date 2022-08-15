Scratch Resistant Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Scratch-resistant coating is a film or coating that can be applied to optical surfaces, such as the faces of a lens or photographic film, intended to mitigate scratch effects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scratch Resistant Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7185427/global-scratch-resistant-coatings-forecast-2022-2028-501
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Scratch Resistant Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scratch Resistant Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scratch Resistant Coatings include Akzonobel, DowDuPont, Jotun, Praxair Surface Technologies, The Bodycote, Evonik Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Arkema and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scratch Resistant Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Coating
Metal Coating
Ceramic Coating
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine
Industrial
Automotive
Construction and Architecture
Optical
Others
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scratch Resistant Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scratch Resistant Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scratch Resistant Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Scratch Resistant Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
DowDuPont
Jotun
Praxair Surface Technologies
The Bodycote
Evonik Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Arkema
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Hempel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scratch Resistant Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scratch Resistant Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scratch Resistant Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scratch Resistant Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scratch Resistant Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scratch R
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Scratch Resistant Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Sales Market Report 2021
Global Scratch Resistant Coatings Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition