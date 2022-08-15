Seaweed Extracts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Seaweed refers to several species of macroscopic, multicellular and marine algae.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seaweed Extracts in global, including the following market information:

Global Seaweed Extracts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seaweed Extracts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Seaweed Extracts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Seaweed Extracts market was valued at 1266 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1471.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seaweed Extracts include Grow More, Kelpak, Algea, Shigawake Organics, Unilever, Ocean Organics, Mycsa, North American Kelp and Yash Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seaweed Extracts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seaweed Extracts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

Others

Global Seaweed Extracts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Healthcare

Agriculture and Horticulture

Others

Global Seaweed Extracts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seaweed Extracts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seaweed Extracts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seaweed Extracts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Seaweed Extracts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grow More

Kelpak

Algea

Shigawake Organics

Unilever

Ocean Organics

Mycsa

North American Kelp

Yash Chemicals

Technaflora

