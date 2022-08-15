Seaweed Extracts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Seaweed refers to several species of macroscopic, multicellular and marine algae.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seaweed Extracts in global, including the following market information:
Global Seaweed Extracts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Seaweed Extracts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Seaweed Extracts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seaweed Extracts market was valued at 1266 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1471.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seaweed Extracts include Grow More, Kelpak, Algea, Shigawake Organics, Unilever, Ocean Organics, Mycsa, North American Kelp and Yash Chemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seaweed Extracts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seaweed Extracts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Powder
Flakes
Others
Global Seaweed Extracts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Healthcare
Agriculture and Horticulture
Others
Global Seaweed Extracts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Seaweed Extracts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Seaweed Extracts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Seaweed Extracts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Seaweed Extracts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Seaweed Extracts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Grow More
Kelpak
Algea
Shigawake Organics
Unilever
Ocean Organics
Mycsa
North American Kelp
Yash Chemicals
Technaflora
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seaweed Extracts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seaweed Extracts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seaweed Extracts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seaweed Extracts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seaweed Extracts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Seaweed Extracts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seaweed Extracts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seaweed Extracts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seaweed Extracts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Seaweed Extracts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Seaweed Extracts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seaweed Extracts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Seaweed Extracts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweed Extracts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seaweed Extracts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweed Extracts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Seaweed Extracts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
