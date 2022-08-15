Rennet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rennet is a complex set of enzymes produced in the stomachs of ruminant mammals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rennet in global, including the following market information:
Global Rennet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rennet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Rennet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rennet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vegetable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rennet include WalcoRen, Iran Industrial Enzymes, Bioactive Yeast, Yangzhou Chemical, Chr. Hansen, DowDuPont, Sudershan Biotech, Renco and Mayasan Food Industries. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rennet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rennet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rennet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vegetable
Microbial
Genetically Modified
Global Rennet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rennet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Applications
None-Food Applications
Global Rennet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rennet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rennet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rennet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rennet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Rennet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WalcoRen
Iran Industrial Enzymes
Bioactive Yeast
Yangzhou Chemical
Chr. Hansen
DowDuPont
Sudershan Biotech
Renco
Mayasan Food Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rennet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rennet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rennet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rennet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rennet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rennet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rennet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rennet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rennet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rennet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rennet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rennet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rennet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rennet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rennet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rennet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rennet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Vegetable
4.1.3 Microbial
4.1.4 Genetically Modified
4.2 By Type – Global Rennet Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Rennet Rev
