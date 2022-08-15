Security Screening Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on Security Screening Equipment market. As a matter of fact, Security Screening Equipment has a large variety of product line including X-Ray, Biometric screening system, EDT (Explosives Trace Detectors), and metal detector, their main applications are used widely in Airport, government, border security, education, and private and public places.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Screening Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Security Screening Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Security Screening Equipment market was valued at 7491.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X-ray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Security Screening Equipment include Leidos, Nuctech, OSI Systems, Smiths Detection, Safeway, CEIA, Astrophysics, Analogic and GARRETT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Security Screening Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security Screening Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X-ray
Explosive Detection
Metal Detectors
Nonlinear Node Detector
Others
Global Security Screening Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Airport
Other Public Transportation
Large Stadium/Facility
Others
Global Security Screening Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Security Screening Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Security Screening Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Leidos
Nuctech
OSI Systems
Smiths Detection
Safeway
CEIA
Astrophysics
Analogic
GARRETT
IWILDT
Lornet
Westminster
Security Centres International
Adani
Research Electronics International
Suritel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security Screening Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security Screening Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security Screening Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security Screening Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Security Screening Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security Screening Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security Screening Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security Screening Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Screening Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Security Screening Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Screening Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Screening Equipment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Scr
