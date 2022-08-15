Security Screening Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on Security Screening Equipment market. As a matter of fact, Security Screening Equipment has a large variety of product line including X-Ray, Biometric screening system, EDT (Explosives Trace Detectors), and metal detector, their main applications are used widely in Airport, government, border security, education, and private and public places.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Security Screening Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Security Screening Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Security Screening Equipment market was valued at 7491.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X-ray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Security Screening Equipment include Leidos, Nuctech, OSI Systems, Smiths Detection, Safeway, CEIA, Astrophysics, Analogic and GARRETT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Security Screening Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Security Screening Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X-ray

Explosive Detection

Metal Detectors

Nonlinear Node Detector

Others

Global Security Screening Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Airport

Other Public Transportation

Large Stadium/Facility

Others

Global Security Screening Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Security Screening Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Security Screening Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Security Screening Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Leidos

Nuctech

OSI Systems

Smiths Detection

Safeway

CEIA

Astrophysics

Analogic

GARRETT

IWILDT

Lornet

Westminster

Security Centres International

Adani

Research Electronics International

Suritel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Security Screening Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Security Screening Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Security Screening Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Security Screening Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Security Screening Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Security Screening Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Security Screening Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Security Screening Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Security Screening Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Security Screening Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Screening Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security Screening Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security Scr

