Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Construction chemicals are chemical formulations used with cement, concrete or other construction materials at the time of construction to hold the construction material together.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Repair Mortars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals include MC-Bauchemie M?ller, BASF, Deutsche Bauchemie, DowDuPont, Thermax, Chowgule Construction Chemicals, Krishna Conchem Products, ECMAS Construction Chemicals and Sauereisen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Repair Mortars
Polyester and Epoxy-Based Resin Mortars
Moisture Insensitive Epoxies
Structural Additives
Concrete Floor Repairing Chemicals
Synthetic Adhesives
Corrosion Inhibitors
Rust Removers
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Historical Buildings
Monuments
Bridges
Hotels
Hospitals
Residential Construction
Public Infrastructures
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MC-Bauchemie M?ller
BASF
Deutsche Bauchemie
DowDuPont
Thermax
Chowgule Construction Chemicals
Krishna Conchem Products
ECMAS Construction Chemicals
Sauereisen
Sika
Formitex
Jiahua Chemicals
Pychem
Ramset
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Repair and Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
