Sharps Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A container is any receptacle or enclosure for holding a product used in storage, packaging and shipping.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sharps Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Sharps Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7185462/global-sharps-containers-forecast-2022-2028-611
Global Sharps Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sharps Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sharps Containers market was valued at 369.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 461.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-Use Sharps Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sharps Containers include Sharps Compliance, Stericycle, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic, MarketLab, GPC Medical, Medu-Scientific, Henry Schein and Dailymag Magnetics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sharps Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sharps Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sharps Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-Use Sharps Containers
Reusable Sharps Containers
Global Sharps Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sharps Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Laboratories
Diagnostic Laboratories
Home Healthcare
Others
Global Sharps Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sharps Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sharps Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sharps Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sharps Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sharps Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharps Compliance
Stericycle
Becton Dickinson
Medtronic
MarketLab
GPC Medical
Medu-Scientific
Henry Schein
Dailymag Magnetics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sharps Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sharps Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sharps Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sharps Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sharps Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sharps Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sharps Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sharps Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sharps Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sharps Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sharps Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sharps Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sharps Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sharps Containers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sharps Containers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sharps Containers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sharps Containers Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Sharps Containers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Sharps Containers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Sharps Containers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Sharps Containers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027