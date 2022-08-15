Sharps Containers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A container is any receptacle or enclosure for holding a product used in storage, packaging and shipping.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sharps Containers in global, including the following market information:

Global Sharps Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sharps Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sharps Containers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sharps Containers market was valued at 369.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 461.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Use Sharps Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sharps Containers include Sharps Compliance, Stericycle, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic, MarketLab, GPC Medical, Medu-Scientific, Henry Schein and Dailymag Magnetics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sharps Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sharps Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sharps Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Use Sharps Containers

Reusable Sharps Containers

Global Sharps Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sharps Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Healthcare

Others

Global Sharps Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sharps Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sharps Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sharps Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sharps Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sharps Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharps Compliance

Stericycle

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

MarketLab

GPC Medical

Medu-Scientific

Henry Schein

Dailymag Magnetics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sharps Containers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sharps Containers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sharps Containers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sharps Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sharps Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sharps Containers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sharps Containers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sharps Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sharps Containers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sharps Containers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sharps Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sharps Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sharps Containers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sharps Containers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sharps Containers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sharps Containers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sharps Containers Market Size Markets, 2021 &

