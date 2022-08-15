RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RF over Fiber (RFoF) solutions convert analog RF signals into optical signals which are then transmitted over optical fibers and converted back to RF signals at various bands.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standalone Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions include Optical Zonu, Dev Systemtechnik, Huber + Suhner, Emcore, Foxcom and Finisar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standalone Modules

Subsystems

Chassis

Modules

Splitters and Combiners

Optical Switches

Optical DE Multiplexer

Others

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LTE

WiMax

DAS

GPS

Entertainment

Others

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Optical Zonu

Dev Systemtechnik

Huber + Suhner

Emcore

Foxcom

Finisar

