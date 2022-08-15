Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shockwave therapy, also known as Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT), is a noninvasive, FDA-approved technology that uses shock waves to treat chronic, painful conditions of the musculoskeletal system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shock Wave Therapy Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Shock Wave Therapy Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shock Wave Therapy Devices market was valued at 90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 108.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Table-Top/Portable ESWT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shock Wave Therapy Devices include Chattanooga(DJO), BTL, Storz Medical, EMS Electro Medical Systems, MTS Medical, Zimmer MedizinSysteme, Gymna, Likamed and Inceler Medikal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shock Wave Therapy Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table-Top/Portable ESWT

Hand-Push Type ESWT

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Institutions

Physical Therapy and Sports Center

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Shock Wave Therapy Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chattanooga(DJO)

BTL

Storz Medical

EMS Electro Medical Systems

MTS Medical

Zimmer MedizinSysteme

Gymna

Likamed

Inceler Medikal

HANIL-TM

HnT Medical

Urontech

Wikkon

Longest

Xiangyu Medical

Shengchang Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shock Wave Therapy Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shock Wave Therapy Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shock Wave Therapy Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shock Wave Therapy Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shock Wav

