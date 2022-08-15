Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rose hip is the accessory fruit of the rose plant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rose Hip Fruit Extracts in global, including the following market information:

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rose Hip Fruit Extracts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rosa Rugosa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rose Hip Fruit Extracts include Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Afriplex, Foodchem, Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Products and DM Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rose Hip Fruit Extracts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rosa Rugosa

Rosa Canina

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Bakery Products

Jams

Jellies

Syrups

Soup

Supplements

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rose Hip Fruit Extracts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rose Hip Fruit Extracts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rose Hip Fruit Extracts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rose Hip Fruit Extracts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Afriplex

Foodchem

Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Products

DM Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rose Hip Fruit Extracts Companies

4 Sights by Product

