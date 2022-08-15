Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber molded components is a rubber product used in the automotive industry. In the manufacturing process, rubber molded components need to use the mold.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components market was valued at 34690 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Damping Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components include ContiTech AG, Freudenberg, Sumitomo Riko, NOK, Toyoda Gosei, Zhong Ding, Dana, Nishikawa and Times New Material Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Damping Products

Sealing Products

Hoses

Other

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ContiTech AG

Freudenberg

Sumitomo Riko

NOK

Toyoda Gosei

Zhong Ding

Dana

Nishikawa

Times New Material Technology

Elringklinger

Tenneco

AB SKF

Gates

Trelleborg

Ningbo Tuopu Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rubber Molding for Automotive Components and Sub-Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5

