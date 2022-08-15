Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Single-use technologies are widely used in the biotherapeutic market to reduce risk and improve operational efficiencies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic in Global, including the following market information:
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market was valued at 4454 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8388.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Membrane Adsorber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Applikon Biotechnology, GE Healthcare, Pall, BioPure Technology, Sartorius, Novasep, W. L. Gore and Associates and EMD Millipore and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Membrane Adsorber
Bioreactors
Disposable Mixing Systems
Tangential Flow Filtration
Tubing and Connectors
Depth Filtration
Buffer Containers
Waste Containers
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Gene Therapy
Recombinant Proteins
Blood Derivatives
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Applikon Biotechnology
GE Healthcare
Pall
BioPure Technology
Sartorius
Novasep
W. L. Gore and Associates
EMD Millipore
DowDuPont
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Players in Global Market
