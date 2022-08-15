Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Single-use technologies are widely used in the biotherapeutic market to reduce risk and improve operational efficiencies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic in Global, including the following market information:

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic market was valued at 4454 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8388.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Membrane Adsorber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Applikon Biotechnology, GE Healthcare, Pall, BioPure Technology, Sartorius, Novasep, W. L. Gore and Associates and EMD Millipore and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Membrane Adsorber

Bioreactors

Disposable Mixing Systems

Tangential Flow Filtration

Tubing and Connectors

Depth Filtration

Buffer Containers

Waste Containers

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Gene Therapy

Recombinant Proteins

Blood Derivatives

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Applikon Biotechnology

GE Healthcare

Pall

BioPure Technology

Sartorius

Novasep

W. L. Gore and Associates

EMD Millipore

DowDuPont

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Technologies for the Biologic Players in Global Market



