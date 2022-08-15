Satellite Bus Subsystems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A satellite bus is a general model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are often based.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Bus Subsystems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Satellite Bus Subsystems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physical Structures Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Satellite Bus Subsystems include Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, China Academy of Space Technology, Israel Aerospace Industries, The Boeing, Honeywell and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Satellite Bus Subsystems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Physical Structures
Attitude and Orbit Control System
Thermal Control Subsystem
Electric Power Subsystem
Command and Telemetry Subsystem
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Scientific Research and Exploration
Communication
Mapping and Navigation
Surveillance and Security
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Satellite Bus Subsystems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Satellite Bus Subsystems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Northrop Grumman
Lockheed Martin
Thales Alenia Space
Airbus
China Academy of Space Technology
Israel Aerospace Industries
The Boeing
Honeywell
Mitsubishi Electric
MDA
Sierra Nevada
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Satellite Bus Subsystems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Satellite Bus Subsystems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Satellite Bus Subsystems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Bus Subsystems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Satellite Bus Subsystems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Bus Subsystems Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
