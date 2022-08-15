Savoury Yogurts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Savoury Yogurts in global, including the following market information:
Global Savoury Yogurts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7185420/global-savoury-yogurts-forecast-2022-2028-29
Global Savoury Yogurts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Savoury Yogurts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Savoury Yogurts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strawberry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Savoury Yogurts include Nestl?, Sohha Savory Yogurt, Chobani, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Yoplait, Stonyfield Farm, Wallaby Yogurt and Sm?ri Organics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Savoury Yogurts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Savoury Yogurts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Savoury Yogurts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Strawberry
Blackberry
Mango
Tomato
Sweet Potato
Butternut Squash
Others
Global Savoury Yogurts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Savoury Yogurts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Confectionery
Global Savoury Yogurts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Savoury Yogurts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Savoury Yogurts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Savoury Yogurts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Savoury Yogurts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Savoury Yogurts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nestl?
Sohha Savory Yogurt
Chobani
ConAgra Foods
General Mills
Yoplait
Stonyfield Farm
Wallaby Yogurt
Sm?ri Organics
The Chaat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Savoury Yogurts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Savoury Yogurts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Savoury Yogurts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Savoury Yogurts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Savoury Yogurts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Savoury Yogurts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Savoury Yogurts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Savoury Yogurts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Savoury Yogurts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Savoury Yogurts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Savoury Yogurts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Savoury Yogurts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Savoury Yogurts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Savoury Yogurts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Savoury Yogurts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Savoury Yogurts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Savoury Yogurts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Strawberry
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Savoury Yogurts Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Savoury Yogurts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Savoury Yogurts Sales Market Report 2021