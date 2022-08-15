Savoury Yogurts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Yogurt is a food produced by bacterial fermentation of milk.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Savoury Yogurts in global, including the following market information:

Global Savoury Yogurts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7185420/global-savoury-yogurts-forecast-2022-2028-29

Global Savoury Yogurts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Savoury Yogurts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Savoury Yogurts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strawberry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Savoury Yogurts include Nestl?, Sohha Savory Yogurt, Chobani, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Yoplait, Stonyfield Farm, Wallaby Yogurt and Sm?ri Organics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Savoury Yogurts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Savoury Yogurts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Savoury Yogurts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strawberry

Blackberry

Mango

Tomato

Sweet Potato

Butternut Squash

Others

Global Savoury Yogurts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Savoury Yogurts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Confectionery

Global Savoury Yogurts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Savoury Yogurts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Savoury Yogurts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Savoury Yogurts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Savoury Yogurts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Savoury Yogurts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestl?

Sohha Savory Yogurt

Chobani

ConAgra Foods

General Mills

Yoplait

Stonyfield Farm

Wallaby Yogurt

Sm?ri Organics

The Chaat

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-savoury-yogurts-forecast-2022-2028-29-7185420

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Savoury Yogurts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Savoury Yogurts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Savoury Yogurts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Savoury Yogurts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Savoury Yogurts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Savoury Yogurts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Savoury Yogurts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Savoury Yogurts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Savoury Yogurts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Savoury Yogurts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Savoury Yogurts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Savoury Yogurts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Savoury Yogurts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Savoury Yogurts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Savoury Yogurts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Savoury Yogurts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Savoury Yogurts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Strawberry



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-savoury-yogurts-forecast-2022-2028-29-7185420

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Savoury Yogurts Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Savoury Yogurts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Savoury Yogurts Sales Market Report 2021

Global Savoury Yogurts Market Research Report 2021

