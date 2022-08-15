Skin Toner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Skin toner refers to a lotion or wash designed to cleanse the skin and shrink the appearance of pores.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Toner in global, including the following market information:
Global Skin Toner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Skin Toner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Skin Toner companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skin Toner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Skin Bracers or Fresheners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skin Toner include L'Oreal, Kose, Kao, Johnson and Johnson, Shiseido, Procter and Gamble, Unilever, Lotus Herbals and Burt's Bees, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Skin Toner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skin Toner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Toner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Skin Bracers or Fresheners
Skin Tonics
Astringents
Global Skin Toner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Toner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Online Retails Stores
Others
Global Skin Toner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Toner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skin Toner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skin Toner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Skin Toner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Skin Toner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L'Oreal
Kose
Kao
Johnson and Johnson
Shiseido
Procter and Gamble
Unilever
Lotus Herbals
Burt's Bees
LUMENE
Herbaline
Zymo Cosmetics
Debon Herbal
Ban Labs
