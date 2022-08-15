Scissor Lifts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Scissor lifts are exceptionally mobile, letting operators easily maneuver around tight indoor and outdoor worksites with firm, level surfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scissor Lifts in global, including the following market information:

Global Scissor Lifts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Scissor Lifts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Scissor Lifts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Scissor Lifts market was valued at 24070 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydraulic Scissor Lift Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Scissor Lifts include Terex, Tadano, Galmon, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, XCMG Construction Machinery, Kato Works, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Furukawa Unic and Columbus Mckinnon. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Scissor Lifts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Scissor Lifts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Scissor Lifts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Scissor Lift

Pneumatic Scissor Lift

Mechanical Scissor Lift

Global Scissor Lifts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Scissor Lifts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Aerospace

Shipping and Port Building

Automotive Industry

Global Scissor Lifts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Scissor Lifts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Scissor Lifts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Scissor Lifts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Scissor Lifts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Scissor Lifts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Terex

Tadano

Galmon

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

XCMG Construction Machinery

Kato Works

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Furukawa Unic

Columbus Mckinnon

