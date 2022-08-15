Sleeping Sickness Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sleeping sickness is a disease caused by infection with the flagellate protozoan Trypanosoma brucei gambiense or the closely related subspecies T.brucei rhodesiense.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sleeping Sickness Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sleeping Sickness Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Screening Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sleeping Sickness Testing include Bayer, Sanofi, Eiken Chemical, Jena Bioscience, Abbott and BD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sleeping Sickness Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active Screening Test
Stage Diagnosis Test
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers and Laboratories
Academic Institutions
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sleeping Sickness Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sleeping Sickness Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
Sanofi
Eiken Chemical
Jena Bioscience
Abbott
BD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sleeping Sickness Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sleeping Sickness Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sleeping Sickness Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sleeping Sickness Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeping Sickness Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sleeping Sickness Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeping Sickness Testing Companies
