Self-Compacting Concretes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Self-compacting concrete (SCC) is a concrete mix which has a low yield stress, high deformability, good segregation resistance, moderate viscosity, placement and thereafter until the concrete sets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-Compacting Concretes in global, including the following market information:

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Self-Compacting Concretes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self-Compacting Concretes market was valued at 10780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Type Self-Compacting Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self-Compacting Concretes include Cemex, Lafargeholcim, BASF, ACC, Sika, Kilsaran, Heidelbergcement, Unibeton Ready Mix and Ultratech Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self-Compacting Concretes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Type Self-Compacting Concrete

Viscosity Agent Type Self-Compacting Concrete

Combination Type Self-Compacting Concrete

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Columns

Drilled Shaft

Metal Decking

Concrete Frame

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cemex

Lafargeholcim

BASF

ACC

Sika

Kilsaran

Heidelbergcement

Unibeton Ready Mix

Ultratech Cement

Breedon

Firth Concrete

Buzzi Unicem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Self-Compacting Concretes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Self-Compacting Concretes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Self-Compacting Concretes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-Compacting Concretes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-Compacting Concretes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-Compacting Concretes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self-Compacting Concretes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-Compacting Concrete

