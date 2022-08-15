Self-Compacting Concretes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Self-compacting concrete (SCC) is a concrete mix which has a low yield stress, high deformability, good segregation resistance, moderate viscosity, placement and thereafter until the concrete sets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Self-Compacting Concretes in global, including the following market information:
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Self-Compacting Concretes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Self-Compacting Concretes market was valued at 10780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Type Self-Compacting Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self-Compacting Concretes include Cemex, Lafargeholcim, BASF, ACC, Sika, Kilsaran, Heidelbergcement, Unibeton Ready Mix and Ultratech Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Self-Compacting Concretes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Type Self-Compacting Concrete
Viscosity Agent Type Self-Compacting Concrete
Combination Type Self-Compacting Concrete
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Columns
Drilled Shaft
Metal Decking
Concrete Frame
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Self-Compacting Concretes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cemex
Lafargeholcim
BASF
ACC
Sika
Kilsaran
Heidelbergcement
Unibeton Ready Mix
Ultratech Cement
Breedon
Firth Concrete
Buzzi Unicem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self-Compacting Concretes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self-Compacting Concretes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self-Compacting Concretes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self-Compacting Concretes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self-Compacting Concretes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self-Compacting Concretes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-Compacting Concretes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self-Compacting Concretes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self-Compacting Concrete
